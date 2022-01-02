WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,692 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,767 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.49% of WSFS Financial worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WSFS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.