New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,190 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Marathon Oil worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

