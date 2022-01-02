Raymond James & Associates Has $11.49 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 4.39% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter.

IFV opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.134 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

