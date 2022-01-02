Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $285,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.20. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $135.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

