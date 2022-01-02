Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 400 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after buying an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,257,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.83.

Shares of MCK opened at $248.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.39. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $251.04.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

