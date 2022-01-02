iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 327,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $32.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

