Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,792 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.50% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

