Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,469 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of PROG by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PROG by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 486.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

