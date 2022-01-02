Decatur Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 126,663 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 10.7% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

