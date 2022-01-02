Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,884,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,166,595 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Apple worth $4,228,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

