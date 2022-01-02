Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,720,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 128,036 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HST. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

