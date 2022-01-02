Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.