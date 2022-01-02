Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,607 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Repligen worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 11.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $264.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 126.11 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

