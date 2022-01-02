Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.52% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of IVOV opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.46. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.71 and a 1 year high of $176.31.

