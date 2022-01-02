Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Globus Medical worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 731,127 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after acquiring an additional 249,884 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 246.7% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,158,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Globus Medical stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

