iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $116.14 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.46 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

