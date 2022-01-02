Financial Review: Worksport (WKSP) & Its Rivals

Worksport (OTCMKTS: WKSP) is one of 69 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Worksport to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Worksport alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Worksport and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Worksport Competitors 642 2459 2925 80 2.40

Worksport currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 230.58%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 17.37%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Worksport Competitors -68.00% 6.04% -0.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worksport and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 -$1.19 million -5.63 Worksport Competitors $4.93 billion -$31.46 million 21.77

Worksport’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Worksport has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport’s competitors have a beta of 1.70, suggesting that their average share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Worksport competitors beat Worksport on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.