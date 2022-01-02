Head-To-Head Review: TIM (NYSE:TIMB) & SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TIM and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 16.55% 10.28% 5.73% SoftBank Group 59.46% 30.60% 7.84%

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TIM pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TIM and SoftBank Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $3.35 billion 1.68 $354.68 million $0.81 14.37 SoftBank Group $53.10 billion 1.56 $45.05 billion N/A N/A

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than TIM.

Volatility & Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TIM and SoftBank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67 SoftBank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

TIM presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.75%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TIM is more favorable than SoftBank Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SoftBank Group beats TIM on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan. The Arm segment designs microprocessors and develops software technologies. The Brightstar segment engages in the distribution of mobile devices overseas. The Others segment includes smartphone payments business, alternative investment business, fund business in Latin America and operation of the baseball teams. The company was founded by Masayoshi Son on September 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

