Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 130.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after buying an additional 328,870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 251,836 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 502.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 144,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 153,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.