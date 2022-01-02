Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.69 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,054 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $16,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 652,265 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after buying an additional 469,352 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after buying an additional 429,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 60.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,131,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after buying an additional 425,485 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NYSE TMHC opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

