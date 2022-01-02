Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,927 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 266,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 172,897 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $14.70 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.