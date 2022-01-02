Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

