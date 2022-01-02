Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.46

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.46 and traded as low as $2.53. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 306,937 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,294.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

