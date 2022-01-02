Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $80.63

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$80.63 and traded as high as C$81.75. Cogeco shares last traded at C$81.23, with a volume of 5,064 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$80.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$655.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

