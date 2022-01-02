Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.86 and traded as low as $6.08. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 1,362 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.