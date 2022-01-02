Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $474.34

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 474.34 ($6.38) and traded as high as GBX 519.32 ($6.98). Royal Mail shares last traded at GBX 506 ($6.80), with a volume of 1,277,025 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 777 ($10.44) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.40) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 530 ($7.12) to GBX 650 ($8.74) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.53) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 704.27 ($9.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 474.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 501.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.11%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

