Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRNX stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 201,613 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 146,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRNX. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

