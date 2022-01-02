Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,169 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

