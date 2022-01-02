Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 38,010 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.29.

AMG opened at $164.51 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $98.88 and a one year high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.67.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

