Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 5,191 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Catalent by 37.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 20.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Catalent by 9.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,055,000 after acquiring an additional 60,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.33. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $97.86 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.90.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,011,227 shares of company stock valued at $389,357,067. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

