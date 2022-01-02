agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $124,339.90 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $118,858.45.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Benjamin Shaker sold 300 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

agilon health stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in agilon health by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

AGL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

