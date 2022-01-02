Michel Sylvestre Sells 6,500 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at C$315,111.80.

K opened at C$7.34 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.60. The company has a market cap of C$9.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.28.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.