Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Marriott International by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

MAR opened at $165.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

