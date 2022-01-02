Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,881 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BOX by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 118,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

BOX opened at $26.19 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.84 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,080 shares of company stock worth $6,683,539 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

