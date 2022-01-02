Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,862 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,862 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.55 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

