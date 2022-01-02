Brookstone Capital Management Takes $225,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.77.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,807,033 shares of company stock worth $410,497,745. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPST stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion and a PE ratio of 189.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.40 and its 200 day moving average is $214.60. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

