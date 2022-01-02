Brookstone Capital Management Has $218,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $103.66 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.56.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

