Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,687 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Workiva by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,732,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $2,491,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 998,500 shares of company stock valued at $150,840,225. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

WK stock opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

