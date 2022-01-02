Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSXP. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

NYSE PSXP opened at $36.07 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.55%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

