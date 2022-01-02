Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 816,017 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 707,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,610,000 after acquiring an additional 554,401 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

