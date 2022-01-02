Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11.

