SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 543.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,723 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 394.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

