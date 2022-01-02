Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.19.

In related news, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,267 shares of company stock valued at $32,946,892. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $321.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.30 and a 200-day moving average of $278.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of -148.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.