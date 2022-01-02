Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in PulteGroup by 836.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,770,000 after buying an additional 1,600,358 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,356,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,662,000 after buying an additional 642,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 5,371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 615,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $57.16 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

