Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,389 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

NYSE:CHD opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

