Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Entergy by 36.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,731 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.85. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

