JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of JetBlue Airways worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.24 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.