FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

