Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $258.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

