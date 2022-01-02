Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.